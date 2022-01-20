Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Gap Up to $11.12

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.12, but opened at $11.82. Porch Group shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 1,162 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on PRCH shares. Wedbush started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%. The firm had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Porch Group news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $80,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,905. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. FMR LLC increased its stake in Porch Group by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after buying an additional 9,485,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,655 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,856,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,073,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 70.9% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

