Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on POW. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.38.

POW stock traded down C$0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$41.84. The company had a trading volume of 362,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,424. The company has a current ratio of 95.52, a quick ratio of 81.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31. The company has a market cap of C$28.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.82. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$29.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.53.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$18.58 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.4099997 earnings per share for the current year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

