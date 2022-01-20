Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on POW. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.38.
POW stock traded down C$0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$41.84. The company had a trading volume of 362,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,424. The company has a current ratio of 95.52, a quick ratio of 81.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31. The company has a market cap of C$28.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.82. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$29.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.53.
About Power Co. of Canada
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
