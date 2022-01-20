PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) Price Hits $0.11

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $137,434.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PowerTrade Fuel

PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PowerTrade Fuel’s official website is power.trade

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Trading

