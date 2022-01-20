PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.02-$1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.52.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPG. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.52.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.70. 1,696,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.49 and its 200 day moving average is $161.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

