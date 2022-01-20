Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.96

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 1212327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.47 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. Analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randal J. Kirk bought 307,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randal J. Kirk bought 206,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $739,554.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 540,165 shares of company stock worth $1,993,983 and have sold 41,239 shares worth $149,183. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Security LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,771,000 after purchasing an additional 566,388 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1.7% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 9,257,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,362,000 after purchasing an additional 156,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,160,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,726,000 after purchasing an additional 421,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 22.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 334,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 38.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 338,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

