Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $111.29

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 111.29 ($1.52) and traded as high as GBX 114.40 ($1.56). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.50), with a volume of 1,704,538 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £945.45 million and a P/E ratio of 11.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.29.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.