Primas (PST) Hits Market Cap of $1.07 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Primas has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $3.93 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Primas has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Primas Coin Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primas is primas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

