Primecoin (XPM) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $933.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0687 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012413 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,299,906 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.