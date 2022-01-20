Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,219 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Primerica worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Primerica by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 1.0% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 58,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $647,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PRI stock opened at $151.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.70 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 17.06%.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

