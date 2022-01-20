Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 50,058 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,058 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Iridium Communications worth $18,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,579,000 after acquiring an additional 929,173 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,432,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,209,000 after purchasing an additional 503,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,805,000 after buying an additional 240,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,997,000 after acquiring an additional 164,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 36.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,402,000 after purchasing an additional 135,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $35.52 on Thursday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -394.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.00.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

