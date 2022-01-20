Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,370 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.54% of Commvault Systems worth $18,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,510,000 after buying an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,447,000 after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 18.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 612,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,911,000 after purchasing an additional 93,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 27.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 532,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,661,000 after buying an additional 116,290 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

CVLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital lowered Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $66.67 on Thursday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.99 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.71 and a 200 day moving average of $72.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.