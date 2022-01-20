Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 7,681 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of NortonLifeLock worth $18,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 65.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 60.2% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 37,901 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 10.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,790,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,742,000 after acquiring an additional 166,311 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,597,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,793,000 after acquiring an additional 142,191 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.