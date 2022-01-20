Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,494 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.56% of AAON worth $19,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in AAON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 12.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the second quarter valued at $276,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $80,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,287. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock opened at $67.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average of $70.52. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.79%.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

