Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 953 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of LHC Group worth $17,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 21,038.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

LHCG stock opened at $122.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. The company had revenue of $565.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.30 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.70.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

