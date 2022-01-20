Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,891 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of PulteGroup worth $18,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 179.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.0% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 720,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,084,000 after purchasing an additional 24,863 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 25.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 16.9% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 177,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

PulteGroup stock opened at $53.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

