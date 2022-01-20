Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Trupanion worth $18,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Trupanion by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

TRUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $94.89 on Thursday. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $158.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -118.61 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.85.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $181.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dan Levitan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $626,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $2,843,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,022 shares of company stock worth $7,093,955. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.