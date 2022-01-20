Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Wingstop worth $18,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Wingstop by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 0.8% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Wingstop by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in Wingstop by 12.5% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,929 shares of company stock worth $3,480,276. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $145.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 146.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.49 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.97.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.69%.

WING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.28.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

