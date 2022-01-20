Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.43 Million Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170,285 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Rayonier worth $17,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 43,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 307,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

RYN stock opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.82. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.08%.

In other Rayonier news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $34,269.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

