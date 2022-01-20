Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.98 Million Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Clean Harbors worth $17,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth $58,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at $251,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $108,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,011 shares of company stock worth $710,143 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $95.17 on Thursday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.54.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

