Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.23 Million Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,822 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Commercial Metals worth $18,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 125,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CMC opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.90. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

