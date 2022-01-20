Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.37 Million Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,148 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of PacWest Bancorp worth $18,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,482,000 after purchasing an additional 117,050 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $147,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PACW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $48.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average of $44.55.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

