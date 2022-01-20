Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 745,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of CenterPoint Energy worth $18,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966,525 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,208,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,576 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6,059.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,052,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,487,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950,415 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CNP stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.74%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

