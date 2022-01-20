Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,167 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Whirlpool worth $17,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 30.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 128.4% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 11.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 5.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.23.

WHR stock opened at $206.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.21. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $180.44 and a one year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

