Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,146 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Independent Bank worth $17,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 70.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $239,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank stock opened at $83.11 on Thursday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $68.14 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $116.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $737,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

