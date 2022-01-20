Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 11,754 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $18,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $47.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.66. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

