Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 40,236 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,236 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $18,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.8% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 12.4% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roku by 4.1% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Roku by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.54.

ROKU stock opened at $166.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 82.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.76 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.26 and its 200 day moving average is $308.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.57 million. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $21,902,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,541 shares of company stock worth $118,064,323 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

