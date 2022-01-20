Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,350,658 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874,747 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of NOV worth $17,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NOV by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,142,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $369,868,000 after purchasing an additional 900,158 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 16.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after buying an additional 1,310,604 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,670,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $132,836,000 after buying an additional 68,623 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 7.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,611,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,897,000 after buying an additional 577,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 14.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,170,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,845,000 after buying an additional 886,139 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOV. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

