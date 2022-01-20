Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of InterDigital worth $19,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter valued at $216,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 728.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDCC opened at $68.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 67.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.60. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.02 and a 52-week high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.26%.

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

