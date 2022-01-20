Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 165,226 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 165,226 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Highwoods Properties worth $17,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 22.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 35,507 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth about $1,080,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 6.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 358,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,702,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 186,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

HIW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.