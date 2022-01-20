Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,789 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,789 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Avis Budget Group worth $19,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $906,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.83.

CAR opened at $187.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.00 and a 200 day moving average of $160.31. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.05. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $545.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $2,258,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.