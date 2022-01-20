Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,848 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.80% of Mueller Industries worth $18,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 36,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $56.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.20. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.06 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $982.25 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 7.78%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.