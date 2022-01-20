Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 186,745 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,205,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 186,745 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of MGIC Investment worth $18,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in MGIC Investment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 456,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MGIC Investment by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in MGIC Investment by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 20,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Shares of MTG stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

MTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.