Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,650 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of CDK Global worth $17,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CDK Global by 12,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in CDK Global by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in CDK Global by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CDK Global by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $43.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.30. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.05 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

