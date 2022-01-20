Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,244 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.77% of Arcosa worth $18,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 19.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,663,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,431,000 after purchasing an additional 434,653 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arcosa by 77.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 601,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,341,000 after buying an additional 263,060 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 263,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,449,000 after acquiring an additional 150,636 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,165,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,457,000 after acquiring an additional 149,734 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,006,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.57. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $559.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.40 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

