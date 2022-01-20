Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 77,284 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,440,452 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of First BanCorp. worth $18,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in First BanCorp. by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBP. Hovde Group began coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $951,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $149,406.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

