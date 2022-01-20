Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $113.00 to $90.00. The stock traded as low as $64.68 and last traded at $65.10, with a volume of 16311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.29.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,610,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $150,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Sam Crigman sold 20,040 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $1,840,674.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,801,550 shares of company stock valued at $166,412,637 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,704,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. Procore Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

