Professional (PFHD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 million. Professional had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Professional to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Professional stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. Professional has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $283.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.48.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFHD. TheStreet raised shares of Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

In related news, Director Rolando Digasbarro sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $46,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,752 shares of company stock valued at $70,685 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Professional stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.17% of Professional worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

