Project Inverse Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $421,954.00 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. Project Inverse has a market cap of $686,454.08 and $421,954.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Project Inverse has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Project Inverse alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00058835 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00065636 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.82 or 0.07519762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,172.01 or 0.99558680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00066064 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007873 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 60,740,345 coins and its circulating supply is 39,677,541 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.