Project Pai Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.16 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Project Pai has a total market cap of $6.16 million and $464,694.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00095965 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00016445 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,791,351,950 coins and its circulating supply is 1,588,261,149 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

