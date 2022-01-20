Project TXA Hits One Day Volume of $847,539.00 (TXA)

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Project TXA has a total market cap of $6.71 million and $847,539.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Project TXA has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Project TXA coin can now be bought for $2.61 or 0.00006392 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00056831 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.25 or 0.07327395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00060465 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,739.26 or 0.99728727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00064239 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007582 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project TXA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project TXA using one of the exchanges listed above.

