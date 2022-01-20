ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. ProPetro posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $310,868.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ProPetro by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 129.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PUMP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 53,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,560. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 3.08. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

