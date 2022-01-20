ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA) rose 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.84 and last traded at $39.54. Approximately 7,344 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 6,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.52.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 10.94% of ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

