ProShares Short QQQ Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,639 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,159% compared to the average volume of 448 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSQ. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000.

PSQ stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.56. 352,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,655,520. ProShares Short QQQ has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $15.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

