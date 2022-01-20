ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €18.10 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €18.10 ($20.57) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.66% from the stock’s previous close.

PSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.02) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €19.38 ($22.02).

PSM traded down €0.22 ($0.25) during trading on Thursday, reaching €13.96 ($15.86). 1,420,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €12.77 ($14.51) and a fifty-two week high of €19.00 ($21.59). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €15.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

