Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PROSY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Prosus from €140.00 ($159.09) to €137.00 ($155.68) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Prosus in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

OTCMKTS:PROSY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.52. 637,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,143. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09. Prosus has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $26.45.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

