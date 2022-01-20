Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.59 and last traded at $32.63. Approximately 15,071 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 667,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PTGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Northland Securities raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.91.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,584,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 346,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 63,555 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 400.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

