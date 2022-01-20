Proton 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.27 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Proton has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a market cap of $120.47 million and $5.27 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00051975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00113905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

XPR is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,353,825,438 coins and its circulating supply is 8,848,528,476 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

