PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in December

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PIFMY opened at $21.68 on Thursday. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $24.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31.
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile
