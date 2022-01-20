Public Index Network (PIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.73 Million

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last week, Public Index Network has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $295.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00058055 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00064264 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,187.99 or 0.07467952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,733.82 or 1.00105251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00065317 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007901 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

