Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 18,160 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $18,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 88,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 35.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 41,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 148.6% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 44,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 26,618 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 157,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,438,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $4,188,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $917,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 28,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $2,331,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 730,845 shares of company stock valued at $60,742,738 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $91.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.